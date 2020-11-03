Bigg Boss 14: Here's What Kavita Kaushik Said Post Her Eviction from House

After Nishant Singh, actress Kavita Kaushik who got eliminated from the Bigg Boss 14 house in last night's episode, took to twitter to share a cryptic post. While Kavita had received less votes than the other nominated contestants, Nishant was eliminated by the housemates.

"Know your truth, nothing else matters...A big Thank you to humaare #truefans,” Kavita wrote on Twitter. The actress was heavily slammed for her personal comments at co-contestant Eijaz Khan. On a Weekend Ka Vaar episode, during a task between her and Eijaz, she had talked about his depression and how she helped him by promoting his project. She also revealed that she cooked food for him during the coronavirus lockdown when he had no one.

‘Know your truth, nothing else matters’ A big Thank you to humaare #truefans ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EFrEnzlN6h — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) November 2, 2020

On her entry, Eijaz had expressed his happiness and said that she is one of his very few friends in the entertainment industry. However, the latter denied it and said apart from sending food for him during the lockdown there is no bond between them.

Earlier, Nishant had shared on Instagram, “Iss hafte Bigg Boss ke ghar me jo mere sath hua, jo mujhe kaha gya, uske liye mera sirf ek jawab hai, ‘Chamak sabko nazar aati hai, par andhera wo koi nahi dekh pata’”. Referring to his elimination by the contestants and not public.