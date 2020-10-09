Bigg Boss 14: Here's What Pavitra Punia Thinks About Her Ex Paras Chhabra

Actress and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Pavitra Punia had said in a recent interview that people call her Paras Chhabra's ex but it should be the other way around.

In an interview with Pinkvilla before entering the Bigg Boss house, the actress had said, "Paras Chhabra is the ex boyfriend of Pavitra Punia, not the other way round. He's a piece of s**t, jo ladkiyon ke paise pe survive karta hai. I have a list which I haven't provided yet."

In the latest episode, Pavitra picks on co-contestant Rahul Vaidya for ignoring wet tissues in the bathroom while he is in charge of the bathroom cleaning. Angered by this accusation, Rahul snaps at her and dispraises the quality and the taste of the food that Pavitra has been cooking. Pavitra then accuses Rahul of flirting with other women in the house.

Meanwhile, from past seasons, Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan have entered the Bigg Boss house for two weeks as seniors, who will challenge the new contestants.

Other contestants on the show this season are Rubina Dilak, Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkani, Shehzaad Deol, Sara Gurpal and Jaan Kumar Sanu.