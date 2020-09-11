MOVIES

Bigg Boss 14: Here's Why Adhyayan Suman Will Not be Part of Salman Khan’s Show

Adhyan Suman reveals that he has been approached for the show for five years in a row, but doesn't want to be involved in an ugly spat with someone.

Bigg Boss 14 is gearing up to launch its premiere episode on October 4. The tentative list of contestants is doing rounds on the internet. Among many names, Adhyayan Suman’s name is being also linked up with the show, but the actor has been continuously denying to be the part of the show. Revealing that he has been approached for the show for five years in a row, he said he can’t involve in an ugly spat with someone and tarnish his own image on the national television for the sake of popularity.

“I don't think I can ever fight and abuse on national television. I don't want to put up my personal life on TV and I do not believe in being emotionally naked only for the sake of TRPs,” Mumbai Mirror quoted him as saying.

He also said that he wants to be identified as only an actor and will reach out to people who will give him work in the field of acting.

Earlier, he took to Twitter to quash the rumour of being seen in the BB 14 house. He tweeted, “False news of me being a part of big boss ! Thanks but no thanks ! Disrespectful to say the least ! #BigBoss @ColorsTV please clarify this! Regards”

Recently, the actor received lots of appreciation for his pivotal role in Aashram. The series is available on MX player. It also stars Bobby Deol in the lead role.

