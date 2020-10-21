Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan Win Hearts as They Stand Against Sidharth Shukla Over His Foul Play

In last night’s episode of Bigg Boss 14, the contestants were divided into three teams led by seniors Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan, who have entered this season to guide and challenge the new contestants.

Sidharth’s team consists of Nikki Tamboli, Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan. Hina’s team has Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Nishant Malkani and Jasmin Bhasin. Lastly, Gauahar’s team is made up of Jaan Kumar and Rahul Vaidya.

Bigg Boss announces a ‘buzzer task’ and the team that loses will get eliminated from the Bigg Boss house, along with them contestant Shehzad Deol will also get evicted. He was picked by the contestants on the Weekend Ka Vaar for elimination. In the end of the task, Sidharth’s team loses, whereas Hina and Gauahar’s team wins the task.

After losing the task, Sidharth picks a fight with the two seniors and refuses to accept that his team cheated in the task. But, the actresses who had previously given him the liberty to evict contestant Sara Gurpal on his own, did not let it go this time.

Seeing the two actresses stand against Sidharth, when he was wrong impressed the former contestants of Bigg Boss and also the viewers.

Both these girls #HinaKhan #GauaharKhan are love ❤️ the way they stood their ground..more power to you both! @GAUAHAR_KHAN — Simran Kaur Mundi (@SimrankMundi) October 20, 2020

The only contestant I can watch in every season is @GAUAHAR_KHAN !! Love her ❤️ — Bandgi Kalra (@BandgiK) October 20, 2020

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode, the contestants will be seen crying and hugging each other after some announcement made by Bigg Boss involving the seniors.