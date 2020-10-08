Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan Gets Candid While Sharing Her Experience with BB14 Contestants

Hina Khan, one of the most popular TV actress, has entered the Bigg Boss house as a senior this season. Despite being runner up in Bigg Boss 11, the actress has gained more popularity than the winner. Hence, the makers of the show have decided to welcome her again in the show where she can be seen as a mentor, giving guidance to the newcomers.

In an unseen footage, the actress was seen sharing her experience after exiting the BB 11 house with Nishant Singh Malkhani, Jaan Kumar Sanu, and Shehzad Deol. Hina, who remained in the house till the end, shared that it took her some time to get adjust with the outside world as the BB house is an entirely different place.

When she was asked about her experience post BB11, she said that it felt like an “alien” experience as she missed the morning music and Bigg Boss's voice for a few days. She also revealed that post exiting Bigg Boss house, the contestants start getting offers immediately.

Hina has become one of the most sought after TV celeb after doing Bigg Boss 11. The popularity of Bigg Boss contestants is quite evident. Like BB11, Hina is again grabbing the limelight with her stylish outfits in the current season. In the last episode, she was seen dressed in a denim outfit with dramatic balloon sleeves and matching silver heels.

Apart from Hina, BB 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla and BB 7 winner Gauahar Khan have also entered the show with some special powers. Meanwhile, it can be seen that Sidharth is once again ruling the house with his charm. His flirty banter with the women in the house has become the talk of the town, especially his chemistry with Nikki Tamboli has grabbed all the limelight. According to reports, Hina, Gauahar and Sidharth will exit the BB14 house by the 2nd week and some contestants might also get evicted.

Meanwhile, BB 14 is creating a lot of buzz. The reports of four new contestants including Naina Singh, Shardul Pandit and Rashmi Gupta, to enter the show by the second week is also doing rounds on the internet.