Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan Gives Head Massage to Sidharth Shukla, Fans Call Them 'SidHina'

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 14, Hina Khan was seen giving a head massage to Sidharth Shukla. The two actors have entered the Bigg Boss house as seniors, who challenge the fresh contestants.

Along with Hina and Sidharth, Gauahar Khan has also entered the house as a senior. However, the viewers are enjoying Hina and Sidharth's bonding inside the house. From goofing around to recalling memories from the past seasons, the two are seen bonding good.

Now, when a picture of Hina giving a head massage to Sidharth went viral. While some started calling them 'SidHina', others were remined of Sidharth and Shehnaaz's bond from Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz was often seen giving a head massage to Sidharth.

Hina, Gauahar and Sidharth have entered the house for two weeks and have also announced the first contestant, who has been moved from 'to be confirmed' to 'confirmed'. It is south actress Nikki Tamboli, who has been chosen by the seniors against Pavitra Punia. The two female contestants were safe from nominations and hence were moved to next level in the game.

Other contestants in this season are -- Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Malkani, Shehzaad Deol, Sara Gurpal, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Rahul Vaidya.