Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan Has Replaced Shehnaaz Gill As Sidharth Shukla's 'Champi' Partner

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, who is a Toofani Senior in the ongoing 14th season of the controversial reality show, has kept alive the tradition of 'champi', or head massage, in the show.

Punjabi singer Shehnaaz Gill was often seen giving Sidharth a 'champi' in the 13th season. However, this time it is actress Hina Khan, also a Toofani Senior, who is doing the formality.

When a picture of Hina giving a head massage to Sidharth went viral. While some started calling them 'SidHina', others were remined of Sidharth and Shehnaaz's bond.

The 14th season of the Colors show has a new concept of seniors and freshers. Sidharth along with two other former contestants, Gauahar Khan and Hina, are Toofani Seniors, to guide the freshers.

Currently in the show actress Rubina Dilaik, her husband Abhinav Shukla, model Shehzaad Deol, actress Jasmin Bhasin and playback singer Kumar Sanu's son Jaan Kumar Sanu are nominated for eviction.

Punjabi singer Sara Gurpal was the first eviction of the show this season.

Other contestants in this season are -- Eijaz Khan, Nishant Malkani, Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya.