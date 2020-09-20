Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan Join Salman Khan in New Promos

Fans can't wait for October 3 to come earlier as Bigg Boss 14 is going to be launched on the day. New promos featuring former BB contestants Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan were launched by the channel recently and anticipation is starting to build up for the upcoming season already. The question remains whether Hina, Sidharth and Gauahar will enter the house or not.

Meanwhile, in her promo of BB 14, Hina says that she became the winner even without winning the trophy as she made relationships inside the house. She adds, "Ab scene paltega" to hint that drastic changes will be incorporated in the show's format.

In his promo, BB 13 winner Sidharth says, "I did what my heart said was right and listened to no one. This made me winner on the show and helped me during the lockdown as well."

In her promo, Gauahar says, "I always stand by the truth and with what's right. Lockdown 2020 is gone and now all hurdles will bow before me."

Salman is all set to host BB 14. The first episode airs on October 3 and contestants will be entering the house in the launch episode. Reportedly, participants have been quarantined in a Mumbai hotel before they enter they house to ensure safety amid coronavirus scare.