Bigg Boss 14: Hope Jasmin Bhasin Doesn't Become Aly Goni's Puppet, Says Shefali Jariwala

Actress Jasmin Bhasin, who is a contestant of Bigg Boss 14, may either benefit or suffer from the entry of her best friend Aly Goni, believes Shefali Jariwala. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant commented on the performance of the current batch in a recent interview, and said that Jasmin should watch out for herself.

Talking to Times of India, Shefali said that she has mixed feelings about Jasmin's captaincy this week. She added that Jasmin was visible this week more because of Aly Goni as he entered the house. "I really don't know if Aly's entry will make Jasmin's strong or weak. That is something to watch out for. Aly has been sent inside with the aim to guide Jasmin but this can backfire also I feel. I feel if she becomes Aly Goni's puppet then there won't be any point of sending Aly inside. We saw how he was telling her indirectly that don't be Rubina's puppet, but I hope she doesn't become Aly's puppet.

"I feel in the Bigg Boss house when a friend enters, the friendship either gets better or it breaks. It happens because they get involved in their own battles," Shefali shared.

Shefali also said that this season is 'repetitive' and 'boring' in comparison to the previous ones and there isn't a strong personality in the house. She added that she is waiting for Aly's quarantine period to end as he has the leadership quality the rest of them lack. She also praised Eijaz Khan for being vulnerable on the show and Rahul Vaidya for the way he conducts himself.