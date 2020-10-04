Bigg Boss 14 Housemate Sara Gurpal Married Me, Claims Punjabi Singer Tushar Kumar

Punjabi actress and singer Sara Gurpal, who entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a contestant on Saturday, has landed in controversy. Punjabi singer Tushar Kumar has claimed that he and Sara got married in 2014 and she is lying about being single.

In a statement Tushar said, "I got married on 16th August 2014 in Jalandhar, Punjab India." Tushar Kumar has produced a marriage certificate claiming he and Sara have been married. The woman Tushar got married to is mentioned as identified as Rachna Devi in the marriage certificate, though he produces several photographs featuring the two, where Sara is seen sporting vermilion and the traditional red and white bangles as they pose together.

When asked why the singer was opening up now, he said, "I was getting messages on Instagram and WhatsApp from people across the globe, while Sara is still claiming that she is not the one who got married to me, stating that the girl who married me just looks like Sara."

He said Sara is lying about their relationship status. "I just want to prove that Sara is the one to whom I got married to and she is lying to the world saying she is still single," he said.

He further added that the Bigg Boss contestant married him for US citizenship. "I feel that she got married to me just to get fame and a citizenship of the USA. She left me because she didn't get any publicity from my side," he claimed.

Other contestants in Bigg Boss 14 include Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Shehzad Deol, Rahul Vaidya, and Pavitra Punia. Meanwhile, Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan have rejected Sara, along with Rubina and Jaan Kumar and their fate in the show will be decided after two weeks.