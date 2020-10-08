Bigg Boss 14: Housemates Go on Hunger Strike Because of Nikki Tamboli

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 14, Nikki Tamboli asks for 2 items from '7 daily items', which Hina Khan gives to the contestants after their mutual decision. Housemates refuse to give in to Nikki's items as she has been asking for items every day.

Nikki refuses to let go and says she can’t adjust. Later, Nishant Singh Malkani makes a deal with Nikki saying he will give up one item to include her items. Nikki agrees and tells him that if he gives up today, she will sacrifice her two items the next day. Housemates disagree, saying that this won’t help Nikki learn how to adjust.

Housemates turn their back against Nikki and say they won’t eat until she gives up. Nishant tells that he has taken the decision because he doesn't want to starve himself. After a long discussion and Sidharth Shukla's intervention, Niki gives up on her 2 items and lets other contestants take the '7 daily items' as per their requirement.

Meanwhile, the female contestants are given a chance to win immunity to save themselves from the first week's nomination for eviction.