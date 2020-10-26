Bigg Boss 14: I Am A One Woman Army, Says Wild Card Entry Kavita Kaushik

After Sara Gurpal and Shehzad Deol's eviction from Bigg Boss 14, three wild card contestants have been welcomed on the show. One of them is Kavita Kaushik.

Kavita said, "I think the contestants have not come out in their form. There was more focus on the seniors, they were playing the bigger game, taking more calls in the house. The contestants could not really emerge out with their personalities properly. Now that the seniors have left, that will happen."

She added, "I am a one woman army. I came to Mumbai and made my career alone. Mumbai has been very kind and TV industry has been wonderful to me. But I have done it all alone by myself. I don’t need to look for a group in the Bigg Boss house. Household work is more difficult than outside work and I know how to do it. I am someone who can cook, clean her own bed, doesn’t need anybody, these are my strengths."

Talking about the fights inside the Bigg Boss house, she said, "Silly fights are not interesting to watch. When fights or arguments happen, something good should come out of it. And not just insulting each other because at the end of the day celebrities have some responsibilities. There are many people who have not got this platform that we all have got, not just Bigg Boss but the platform we got from acting. There are many talented people but they never get to get out of their small town. So, they watch all this and think celebrities are fighting so badly. They are like 'inse ache hum hai'. So, I think celebrities have a social responsibility also. 'Jhagda bhi kar rahe ho toh tameez k dayre me reh kar karo', with dignity. It should not happen that your fans start thinking 'yaar hum iske fans hai shi'.”

She also revealed that Gauahar Khan's season was her favourite. "I won’t say that Gauahar was my favourite, but that entire season was. There was little of everything in that season and not only fights."

The other two wild card contestants are Naina Singh and Shardul Pandit.