Bigg Boss 14: 'I am Married, Not Doing This for Publicity', Says Rakhi Sawant

On Monday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14, ex contestant Rakhi Sawant, who has re-entered the Bigg Boss house as a challenger, was heard talking about her marriage with Abhinav Shukla and Rahul Mahajan.

During the conversation, Rakhi said, “Main cheekh cheekh ke keh rahi hu meri shaadi ho gayi hai. Are nahi kar rahi publicity ke liye (I am screaming out and saying that I am married. I am not doing this for publicity.)” She further said that she has pleaded with her husband to reveal himself as nobody believes about her marriage.

Poking fun at Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, Rakhi said that people here are in a relationship but say that they are just friends and everyone believes them. While with her they think that it is all fake.

Rakhi also shared that it is not easy for her husband to reveal himself to the public. However, he has told her that he will do so before they have kids. She said, “It is not easy for me. Give me some time. Main sabke saamne aaunga (It is not easy for me. Give me some time. I will reveal my identity.)”

Meanwhile, Vikas Gupta got evicted from the Bigg Boss 14 house after he pushed Arshi Khan into the pool during a fight.