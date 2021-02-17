Bigg Boss 14: I Don't Know Jasmin Bhasin, Says Abhinav Shukla on Their Fallout

Abhinav Shukla and his wife Rubina Dilaik shared a great bond with Jasmin Bhasin inside Bigg Boss 14 house. However, things turned upside down after a panchayat task inside the house. In the task, Bigg Boss pitted Rubina against Jasmin and their friendship went for a toss.

Now, Abhinav Shukla has opened up about Rubina and his fallout with Jasmin. In an interview with ETimes, Abhinav said he is clueless as to why Jasmin has so much negativity against them.

"I don’t know why Jasmin Bhasin was carrying such angst against Rubina and me. As of now, I can only say that I don’t know Jasmin Bhasin. I have no clue why she is behaving like this but I can only say “main Usko jaanta he nahi hoon”. I am not in the house but I am still getting discussed," Abhinav said.

Meanwhile, both Abhinav and Jasmin have been evicted from the show. Whereas, Rubina and Jasmin's close friend Aly Goni are still in the final race. Rubina is touted to be one of the strongest contenders to win the show this season. Meanwhile, Aly also has a huge fan following on social media. Apart from them, Rahul Vaidya is also a strong contestant and likely to give them a tough fight in the grand finale.