Bigg Boss 14: I Don’t Support Rakhi Sawant's Way of Talking and Conducting, Says Rahul Mahajan

Rahul Mahajan became the latest contestant to get evicted from the Bigg Boss 14 house. Rahul had entered the ongoing season as a challenger.

In an interview with Times Of India, Rahul said, “I didn’t expect to leave this early, but Bigg Boss is unpredictable – anybody can go anytime. And everyone has to leave one day, so it doesn’t matter. I had a good time and did whatever I could, so I’m not upset about it.”

On his entry, Rahul had said that Rakhi Sawant, who also entered as a challenger, is his good friend. However, the two were mostly seen at loggerheads inside the house. On one instance, during the captaincy task Rakhi even tore off Rahul’s clothes which caused an ugly war of words between them.

He said, “I wasn’t her friend. I only met her once on Comedy Circus– it was some 10 days shoot. I never met her privately. I did have her number and we must have exchanged greetings a few times. I don’t know her beyond that. Her style of dealing with things is different than mine. I don’t support that way of life, and talking and conducting oneself in that way. I am not judging her here, but that’s not my style.”

Instead of the reality show’s host Salman Khan, actress Monalisa announced Rahul’s eviction on Monday, when she had entered the Bigg Boss house to entertain the contestants along with other Colors actors.