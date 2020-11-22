Bigg Boss 14: I Don’t Think Nikki Tamboli Has Any Self Respect, Says Jaan Kumar's Mother

Singer Jaan Kumar Sanu was introduced as the first contestant of Bigg Boss 14. It's been six weeks since then, and during this time he has developed fondness for his co-contestant Nikki Tamboli. However, his mother Rita Bhattacharya thinks that Nikki is only playing game with her son.

Rita said, “Now that Jaan has separated from Nikki, his game is getting stronger.”

It was only last week that Nikki had accused Jaan of kissing her on cheek without her consent. Rita said, “I don’t think Nikki has any self-respect. I don’t think anyone can touch anyone without their consent. I have seen Nikki also kissing Jaan. They were friends, she should have not made an issue of it.”

Rita added, “She was troubling Aly during his captaincy but as she saw a cage being introduced inside the house for punishment, she put all this blame on Jaan which was insulting and only a low-grade person could do so.”

Rita also said, “Initially she was with Jaan, then she was trying to be friends with Rahul (Vaidya). But, when she saw him declaring his love for actress Disha Parmar, she thought ‘yahan kuch nahi ho sakta’. Then, she started liking Aly Goni.”

Jaan is also close to contestants Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan, but Rita said, “No one is his real friend, everyone is playing their game. Only Jaan is not playing game, because he is a very pure-hearted person,” adding, “Jaan is a soft target for everyone.”

Jaan is often heard talking about his mother and how she raised him after his parents got separated. Jaan shared that his parents got separated when he was just 6-months old. His mother said, “Jaan is a winner for me since day one. He did it all on his own, giving audition and getting selected. He has learned cooking and adjusting. He is in Bigg Boss and it is a big achievement for me.”

“Jaan has dedicated his life to singing. He wanted to go to Bigg Boss for big exposure. I am very proud of my son. He is living his dream, his dream was to be a part of Bigg Boss.”