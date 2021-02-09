Bigg Boss 14: If All Goes Well, Pavitra Punia and I will Get Married This Year, Says Eijaz Khan

One of the most talked-about love birds of Bigg Boss 14, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia, are all set to take their relationship to the next level. The couple came closer during their stay in the Bigg Boss house and even confessed their feelings for each other on the show. However, people earlier thought that it was just a publicity stunt to grab limelight in the show but turns out their feelings were genuine. They have never shied away from accepting their mushy love for each other. Eijaz was seen getting emotional when the actress got evicted. Later Pavitra visited Eijaz during the family week and the duo was seen opening up about their feelings.

Even after Eijaz exited the show due to his prior commitments, his fourth call was to Pavitra. Now, the couple has finally revealed their plans to tie the knot this year, leaving their fans pleasantly surprised.

In a recent conversation with Times of India, the lovebirds got candid about their future plans and hinted at their marriage plans.

“Shaadi inshallah hogi, aur bahut sahi waqt pe hogi. (We will tie the knot and by God’s grace, at the right time) We are keeping our fingers crossed and if all goes well, Pavitra and I will get married this year,” Eijaz told Times of India.

The actor also revealed that they have already met each other’s siblings and are now planning to meet the parents. They also told the portal that their relationship started with fights inside the Bigg Boss house and it is still continued but they also patch up in no time.

Pavitra also talked about Devoleena Bhattacharjee entering the show as Eijaz’s proxy and said that her actions inside the house are completely different from Eijaz’s as he used to stay quiet and had never been violent. However, she added that Devoleena is giving good content which means she will be staying in the show.

Meanwhile, Eijaz also expressed his wish to get back on the show.