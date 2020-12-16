Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Kumar Sanu on Rahul Vaidya's Re-entry 'Vacation Ke Baad He is Back'

Singer Rahul Vaidya, who had taken voluntary exit from Bigg Boss 14 on mid-season finale day, is back in the show. The season's evicted contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu took to Twitter to take a sly jibe at his re-entry.

Jaan tweeted, “Yaar ye kamaal hai. Vacation ke baad @rahulvaidya23 is back !!! Kaash hume bhi vacation milta aisa @PavitraPunia_@shardulpandit11Smiling face with 3 heartsRolling on the floor laughing @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @EndemolShineIND @OrmaxMedia Rolling on the floor laughingFace with tears of joy Bigg Boss is becoming Bigg Resort !Face with tears of joy.”

Yaar ye kamaal hai. Vacation ke baad @rahulvaidya23 is back !!! Kaash hume bhi vacation milta aisa @PavitraPunia_ @shardulpandit11 @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @EndemolShineIND @OrmaxMedia Bigg Boss is becoming Bigg Resort ! — Jaan Kumar Sanu (@jaankumarsanu) December 14, 2020

Rahul was in the race to become a finalist with Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin. But, before the results could be announced he took a voluntary exit from the show. He said that he was missing his family and friends. Later, the show’s host Salman Khan revealed that Rahul had got more votes than either of the two actress and was one of the four finalists.

Along with Rahul, Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli have also re-entered the Bigg Boss 14 house, While Aly had to leave after losing a task, Nikki had got fewer votes on mid-season finale day.

Meanwhile, in this week, Abhinav Shukla, Arshi Khan, Manu Punjabi and Eijaz Khan are nominated for evictions.