Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Kumar Sanu Says He Doesn’t Think Nikki Tamboli’s Feelings For Aly Goni are Real

The latest episode on Bigg Boss 14 shows Nikki Tamboli opening up about her feelings for Aly Goni while talking to Rakhi Sawant. Meanwhile, rumoured couple Aly and Jasmin Bhasin are currently locked up together and are often professing their feelings for each other.

While talking to Rakhi, Nikki said she doesn’t plan to tell Aly anything. However, she said, if he ever asked her about her feelings, her answer would be honest. Rakhi, who feels a love triangle is happening in the Bigg Boss house, later learns that Aly and Jasmin are only best friends. As Nikki reveals that Aly and Jasmin are not in a relationship, Rakhi proposes that she can go and tell Aly about her feelings.

Now, Jaan Kumar Sanu has reacted to Nikki’s confession. The singer had obvious feelings for Nikki, was vocal about it and tried to confess to her many times on the show. The singer, who was evicted from the show a few weeks ago, has said that Nikki has got a gamer’s mind. While speaking to SpotboyE in an interview, Jaan said that he honestly has no idea when it is about Nikki. He doesn’t know and is not sure if her liking towards Aly is real and genuine.

He added that he is not inside the house and is confused like the viewers. He only has access to the footage available on television. Jaan went on to say that he thought that Nikki was smitten by Aly since the first day. He mentioned that it will also be good for the game if she likes him.

Meanwhile, on Thursday night’s episode, Aly was heard telling Jasmin, “We won’t get into that boyfriend-girlfriend game. Either we will do something big, or just stay the way we are.” The two are figuring out their bond and have been seen discussing possibilities of them proposing to one another.