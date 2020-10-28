Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Kumar Sanu's Mom Releases Video to Put Full Stop to Nepotism Debate Sparked by Rahul Vaidya

This week during the nominations task, Rahul Vaidya named Jaan Kumar Sanu as the deserving one to be eliminated from Bigg Boss 14 citing that he hates nepotism. Naturally, this led to heated debates and clashes between the housemates and as a result, the latter was ghosted by the housemates.

Now, a day after, Jaan Kumar's mother, Rita Bhattacharya shared a video on the singer's Instagram account saying that she is extremely upset with Rahul's comments and wants to put a full stop to the nepotism debated sparked by him. Questioning Rahul's statements she asks in the video, if he feels insecure from Jaan and why the nepotism point was raised by him after spending three weeks with Jaan in the house.

Calling Kumar Sanu a legendary singer who holds multiple records, she says, Rahul's statements are an insult to him and Jaan has worked hard to gain a name for him. To prove her point further, she adds that Jaan has two more brothers who are good at singing but chose to have a professional career as a designer and engineer. Calling Rahul remarks as a mean to gain public sympathy and attention she concluded her video with a request to not push his son further.

Before entering the house, Jaan Kumar Sanu spoke about his parents Rita Bhattacharya and playback singer Kumar Sanu and how they were separated before he was born.

"For me, my mother plays the role of both parents. My parents separated when my mother was six months pregnant with me hence I have grown up with her only since childhood," Jaan told IANS.

"My mom is both a mother and a father to me. Before entering the Bigg Boss House, what worried me most was that who will now take care of my mother. My thinking when it comes to love is old school because of my mom, I feel love only happens with one person and we should only be with one person. I am just like my mother," he added.