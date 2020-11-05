Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Kumar Sanu’s Mother Thinks He Has a Crush on Nikki Tamboli

The Bigg Boss house is full of controversies, but what is it like to look at these events not simply as a distanced audience but as a family member of the contestant? Jaan Kumar Sanu’s mother Rita Bhattacharya recently opened-up about her son and the controversies and speculations surrounding him.

Talking to Hindustan Times, she especially talked about his relationship with Nikki Tamboli. Jaan is often seen teasing or engaging in close banter with co-contestant Nikki. His mother says he might possibly be infatuated with the actress.

“Maybe he is (infatuated). It is not impossible, you know, my son is young. I mean he is not like this (the way he behaves with Nikki), he is different in his life. But I am liking him. It looks interesting. It is good that Jaan found someone and even Nikki found someone inside the house,” she told the publication.

Though she added she preferred his behaviour, now as he is more vocal and forthcoming and bold. She also loves watching him win the tasks and work under pressure. The Bigg Boss house is a treacherous place and Rita understands it perfectly. According to her, people change colours as it is a game. Everyone is changing them and so is Jaan, she said, but he still cannot trust anyone.

As for his career, she talked about how Jaan was duped out of an album. He had recorded a song and even composed the music, but the person (unnamed) cast someone else in the video and released the song without Jaan’s name. She wanted to call the people out but Jaan refused.

In the past month, Jaan has been a centre for a number of controversies in the house. During nomination, Rahul Vaidya named Jaan as his choice for eviction because he “hated nepotism.” The topic has been burning both in the house and outside world since Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise in June. The argument blew up from there and even host Salman Khan weighed in saying things like if Rahul’s son became a singer in the future, what would that be?

But Jaan lives with his mother who is separated from Kumar Sanu. Rahul later said he had no idea, a claim that Rita has refuted. She says he knew Jaan comes from a broken family and has been hurt by these comments.