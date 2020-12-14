Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni Accuse Vikas Gupta of Snatching Away Projects from Them

Former Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta, who has entered the BB14 house as a ‘Challenger’, is once again accused of snatching away celebs’ work. This time, Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin accused Vikas of taking away their work. In the last Weekend Ka War episode, Vikas was seen discussing with Jasmin that they should talk on it and clear the misunderstanding, rather than arriving at any conclusion. He further told her that whatever she had heard, she should have confronted him first before reacting.

However, Jasmin was heard saying that she will discuss this matter outside the BB house. Jasmin also told Vikas that she won't be able to trust him in the show, while he asked her what if he has not told the things that she heard from people. Later, the duo was joined by Aly, who told Vikas that the producer has done few things against him and Jasmin. To this, Vikas asked Aly if he really thinks that he would have said those things about them.

Vikas was seen revealing that he had spoken to a few people about not having a great experience with Aly during Khatron Ke Khiladi in Argentina. After this, Aly revealed that he got to know from his close friends that Vikas got him replaced from a show for which he was finalised initially. Vikas denied this allegation.

This is not the first time that Vikas has been blamed for such things. Earlier during Bigg Boss 11, Vikas was accused of similar charges by the then season winner, Shilpa Shinde.

Meanwhile, the audience is witnessing a lot of drama in the BB14 house as the former contestants, Kashmera Shah, Rahul Mahajan, Manu Punjabi and Arshi Khan, along with Vikas Gupta, have entered the show as challengers. They have seen creating troubles for the housemates. The upcoming episodes of BB 14 seem to have a double dose of entertainment.