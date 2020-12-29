Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin and Rakhi Sawant at Loggerheads, the Latter Bangs Her Head on Table

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, contestant Jasmin Bhasin and Rakhi Sawant, who has entered as a challenger, will be seen at loggerheads with each other.

In the promo clip, Rakhi and Jasmin can be seen in the kitchen area, when Rakhi curses and says, whoever will say anything about coffee will meet with an accident. Rakhi’s curse irks Aly Goni, who is also cooking in the kitchen. He says how she can say such things.

Later, Rakhi and Jasmin can be seen getting into an argument. Jasmin brings a duck hood and puts it on Rakhi's head. The latter starts shouting and crying, “Oh my God! Mera nose.” She can also be seen banging her head on the table, while Aly is trying to stop her from hurting herself. At this, Jasmin can be heard saying, “Bola tha mujhse panga nahi lena (Told you not to mess with me),” and kicking the same duck hood and saying, “Nautanki.”

Meanwhile, Nikki Tamboli and Aly flouted nomination rules and in punishment all the contestants got nominated except Vikas Gupta, who is currently the captain of the house. In last week, no one got evicted from the Bigg Boss 14 house.