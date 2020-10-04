MOVIES

2-MIN READ

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin Apologises to Fans for Keeping Her Entry a Secret, Asks for Support

Jasmin Bhasin took to social media to apologise to her fans for not telling them about 'Bigg Boss 14' entry and asked for their continued love and support.

After weeks of speculation, the final list of participants in Bigg Boss 14 was revealed in the season premier on Saturday, October 3. TV star Jasmin Bhasin, who has entertained fans in Dil Se Dil Tak and Naagin 4, entered the show as a contestant. However, before stepping in, she recorded a special video for her fans.

In the video, Jasmin apologised to her fans, friends and well-wishers for not telling them about the show. In Hindi, she said that when people asked her about the show, she either avoided the question or lied about it. However, the format of the show required her to keep the secret. She also thanked her fans for their constant support and requested them to showe their love for her in this new journey.

Take a look below:

Soon fans started flooding Twitter with reactions. Many said that the actress looked very cute and also talked about her test by the seniors. Fan pages dedicated to the contestant also tweeted in support of Jasmin.

Take a look at fan reactions below:

Other contestants in the show include Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Sara Gurpal, Shehzad Deol, Rahul Vaidya, and Pavitra Punia.

