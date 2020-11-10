Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin Asks Aly Goni to Not Eye Other Girls, 'Tu Sirf Mera Dost Hai'

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 14, contestant Jasmin Bhasin was heard telling her best friend Aly Goni, who entered the house as a wild card contestant, to not eye at other girls in the house and admitted being jealous about it.

After Aly completed his quarantine period inside the Bigg Boss house, Jasmin, who is currently the captain, gave him a tour of the house. As she showed him the BB Mall, she also told him not to eye at other girls in the house. She said that she gets jealous.

The actress further added that she doesn’t want to see him with anybody else. He can flirt and meet girls outside the house. And that, Aly is her friend and he has come on the show for her, so he shouldn’t be talking to other girls.

Earlier, Aly was seen flirting with Nikki Tamboli. He had said that he will do ‘healthy flirting’ with her. On Weekend Ka Vaar, show's host Salman Khan had also asked the two to do healthy flirting in his presence via intercom.

However, Jasmin had earlier given her approval to Aly’s healthy flirting with Nikki, but soon objected. Meanwhile. in the upcoming episode, the nomination process will be held.