Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin Asks Aly Goni to Propose to Her, Here's Actor's Response

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are one of the most talked about contestants on Bigg Boss 14. While the two are rumoured to be dating, the duo has maintained that they are 'just friends'. On Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Aly re-entered the house after he was evicted for a short duration from the reality show. Upon his return, an overwhelmed Jasmin was seen in a conversation with Aly where she asks him if he wants to propose to her.

Ever since Aly became a part of the show, co-contestants have been talking to Jasmin about her relationship with Aly and have suggested that the two should get married. Talking about the same, the actress asks the latter if he loves her and wants to get married.

In response, Aly explains to Jasmin that he is not somebody who expresses his feelings often and asks her to understand things. The actress was quick to ask if he wants her to propose to him. Teasing Jasmin, he says, "Try Karle." adding, "Yaha pe nahi yaar! Yaha nahi karna tamasha. Bahar nikal ke dekhenge (I do not want any scene in the house now. We will get to it when we are outside).”

During their conversation, Jasmin says they should "own" their relationship. A seemingly uncomfortable and blushing Aly teases her saying, "Kya bulwana chahti hai mujhse? (What do you want me to say)."

UFFFF....this conversation❤️Jasmin: toh bahar chalke ya andarAly: nhi andar vandar kuch nhi krna hai....pagal hogyi hai❤️Such cuties they are. So adorable #JasminBhasin #AlyGoni #JasLy pic.twitter.com/p62fYnG6FR — JAS&ALY (@JASALY10) December 12, 2020

In a recent episode, challengers Rahul Mahajan and Kashmira Shah are seen giving Jasmin some marriage advice and having a fun banter. While Rahul Mahajan advises her to have two kids and a few pets and make an ideal family, Kashmeera Shah vouches for how nice Aly is as a groom for Jasmin!