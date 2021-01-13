Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin Calls Rubina Dilaik a Mastermind, Says 'We Cannot Be Friends'

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin called Rubina Dilaik, who is still in the show, a mastermind and an opportunist. Jasmin became the latest contestant to get evicted from the reality show.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Jasmin called Rubina a mastermind as she knows what kind of interpersonal relationship she should have with other contestants. Jasmin also said that Rubina is an opportunist stating that it just takes one word for her to escalate issues.

Jasmin said, “I don't hate her but we cannot be friends. I can chill with her. Meet her very cordially, talk to her, or have a conversation. Professionally, we can work together. Neither friends nor enemies.”

Jasmin further termed Vikas Gupta as the crybaby of the Bigg Boss 14 house and gave the tag of a double standard to Nikki Tamboli.

Jasmin was nominated by Bigg Boss for flouting the nomination rules. Along with Jasmin, Rubina, Aly Goni and Abhinav Shukla were also punished by Bigg Boss for the same. However, Jasmin received fewer votes from public and got evicted from the reality show.

More so, Jasmin's eviction made the show's host superstar Salman Khan emotional. And, her best friend Aly Goni suffered an asthma attack on crying inconsolably for her. Aly had come on Bigg Boss to support Jasmin.

Meanwhile, in this week, Rubina, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli and Sonali Phogat have been nominated for evictions.