Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin Can't Stop Blushing as Rahul Mahajan Suggests She Should Marry Aly Goni

Rahul Mahajan leaves no chance to pull Jasmin Bhasin's leg in Bigg Boss 14. In a recent episode, Rahul teases Jasmin and asks her to marry her 'best friend' Aly Goni. While the actress kept pressing that they are 'best friends' and there isn't anything 'romantic' between them, she couldn't stop blushing.

Referring to Aly, Rahul told her, “Ladka bhi aa gaya, ab kar lo” (now the groom is also here, get married). To this, Jasmin replied with a surprised, “Where is the guy?” Rahul replies saying that he was talking about the same guy for whom she was eagerly waiting. Jasmin kept her mum about it and simply smiled in answer.

Taken by surprise with Rahul's direct statements, a seemingly blushing Jasmin asks, “If two friends care for each other and love each other, should they get married?” Rahul says that the best possible scenario was to marry someone’s best friend. The actress posed that the other person in the discussion should also give their consent and the guy should propose.

Rahul had a pleasant solution for this too and suggested that they should get married inside the house. While proposals and even marriages have been conducted by the mysterious Bigg Boss inside the house in previous seasons, Jasmin blushed and asked if that was possible. Rahul came to his conclusion as he teased her by saying, “Matlab aag dono taraf barabar lagi hai.”

A few days ago, Vikas Gupta spoke to Jasmin about her relationship with Aly and asked her if she loves him and wants to spend her life with the actor. Jasmin had given an affirmative response saying that she and Aly have been together for the past three years.