Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin Denying Her Love for Aly Goni? Rahul Vaidya Thinks So

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 14, contestant Rahul Vaidya was seen discussing with his co-contestant Jasmin Bhasin about her feelings for Aly Goni, who is also a contestant in this season of the reality show.

During the conversation, Jasmin shares with Rahul that she was living her life, but, after Aly entered her life she started enjoying it. Rahul then tells her that she has feelings for Aly but is denying it. He says “Tu yahan na yeda banke peda kha rahi hai.” Rahul adds that now God know how one should make her understand. At this, Jasmin bursts into laughter. Rahul sings, "Kya yehi pyaar hai, haan yehi pyaar hai dil tere bin kahin lagta hai."

Later, Jasmin tries to explain to Rahul that if she gets into a relationship with Aly, their friendship will be ruined and she doesn’t want to lose Aly or his friendship. At this, Rahul asks her if they are dating, and Jasmin denies it. Then he asks her what if some other girl comes into his life. Jasmin responds, "I swear Rahul if Aly is happy and she is perfect for him, I don't have any problem." Jasmin adds, “It is also a kind of love to let go who you love because he is happy. In the end, she gets emotional and Rahul hugs her.