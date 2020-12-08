Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin Finally Admits Her Relationship with Aly Goni

On Monday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14, 5 out of 6 ex contestants entered the house as challengers. The first one to take an entry was Vikas Gupta. On his entry, he teased Jasmin Bhasin about Aly Goni.

Vikas told Jasmin that people are not fools to believe that the two are just friends. He asked her ‘do you love Aly?’ That is when, she confessed that she is in love with Aly, whom she has been calling only her best friend for so long.

After Vikas, Kashmera Shah entered the house, who again called out Jasmin for Aly’s exit from the show. Jasmin defended, “Woh pyaar ke liye aaya, pyaar ke liye chala gaya, I am lucky that somebody loves me so much. Usne kasam di aur mai maan gayi." (He came in the Bigg Boss 14 house for love and left for love. He gave me his swear, and I agreed). Jasmin further revealed that she and Aly have been together for past three years. She said, “Humara rishta 3 saal ka hai.”

Aly had entered the Bigg Boss house as a wild card contestant to support Jasmin. After losing an eviction task, either one of the two had to leave the house, Aly asked Jasmin to stay and he left the game.

Meanwhile, along with Vikas and Kashmera, Arshi Khan, Rahul Mahajan and Manu Punjabi also entered the Bigg Boss 14 house last night.