Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin Gets Jealous as Arshi Khan and Aly Goni Kiss Each Other

One of the most talked about contestants of Bigg Boss 14, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni often get attention of fans due to their adorable equation. In the last episode of the reality show, the viewers got to see some cute banter between the two as Jasmin got jealous when former BB contestant Arshi Khan and Aly kissed each-other.

It happened when Jasmin asked Aly to kiss Arshi back after she gave him a peck on his cheek. Aly followed Jasmin’s words and did the same, but the actress didn’t seem to be happy as she complained it later to Aly and Rubina Dilaik. She was heard saying that she is also free to do what she wants, but she doesn’t do that, to which Aly replied that it was her instructions on which he kissed Arshi. After this cute banter, Aly called Jasmin closer and planted a kiss on her belly and teased her by asking, “Baby kaisa hai (How is the baby)?”

Rubina, who was sitting next to them, was also seen pulling Jasmin’s leg as she told her that if she herself asked him to do that, then why is she questioning him.

Meanwhile, Aly has become the new captain of the house by defeating Eijaz Khan, Manu Punjabi and Abhinav Shukla in the BB duck task. During the task, Rubina and Arshi were seen getting involved in a verbal spat, when she commented that there are five instead of four ducks in the BB Duck Park, hinting at Rakhi. The comment did not go well with Arshi, as she felt Rubina was making fun of her and started fighting with the contestant. However, Rakhi said that the comment was for her but Arshi didn’t listen and continued the fight.