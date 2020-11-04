Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin Has a Priceless Reaction to Aly Goni's Entry in the House, Watch Video

Bigg Boss 14 house is full of surprises and shock. Jasmin Bhasin’s rumoured boyfriend Aly Goni is all set to enter the Bigg Boss house in the upcoming episode. After the promo has been dropped on the internet, the fans are going crazy to see their chemistry. It seems like they couldn’t hold their excitement to see Aly in the house.

The promo hints that the viewers will get to see an extra dose of emotions in today’s episode as they will witness some cute moments between Aly and Jasmine. In the promo, the actress can be seen very excited to see her support system in the house and danced with joy. She later breaks down and Aly asked her why she cried like this. To this, she replied saying this world is not for her. He further said they’re each other’s world. Jasmin can also be seen saying, “Now everything will be mind-blowing.”

Aly has been kept supporting Jasmin from outside the show, now it will be interesting to see them together in the house. Aly is an avid social media user and often posts pictures and videos. The actor has recently shared a cute picture of him and Jasmin and wrote, “Chal ek baar phir khelte hai. Par iss baar game thoda different hai @jasminbhasin2806 (sic).”

Aly also took to Twitter to slam the troll who made fun of him for supporting Jasmin. His tweet reads, “Log bolte hai mein zyada support kar raha hu, bodyguard, and bla bla ... toh suno bacho isse dosti bolo ya pyaar bolo jo bhi! mein aise hi dosti nibhata hu jab nibhane ka time aata hai.. hum jaan bhi dete hai dosti ke liye.”

The rumours of Jasmin and Aly’s link up often do rounds on the internet, however, the duo has always stuck to ‘Just friends’ code. They keep sharing pictures of them together on their social media handle.