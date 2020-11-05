Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin is Like Family to Me, Says Wild Card Contestant Aly Goni

Actor Aly Goni, who entered the Bigg Boss 14 house in last night's episode as a wild card contestant, said in a recent interview that the main reason why he has agreed to do the show is his best friend, actress Jasmin Bhasin.

In an interview with Times Of India, Aly said, “She is the main reason why I have agreed to take up the show. I wanted to do this show and thought why not do it when my best friend is already there.”

He added that Jasmin is like a family to him. He said, “There is someone in everyone’s life that can’t be replaced and Jasmin is that for me.”

He also said that Jasmin is very strong and even though he is going inside as a contestant, he want her to win the show. If during the finale, she is standing next to him, he would want her hand to be raised and announced as winner.

Meanwhile, on Aly's entry, Jasmin gets very excited to see her support system in the house and dances with joy. She later breaks down and Aly asks her why she cried like this. To this, she replies saying this world is not for her. He further says they’re each other’s world. Jasmin was also heard saying, “Now everything will be mind-blowing.”