Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin Loses Her Calm After a Heated Fight with Rahul Vaidya

The 14th season of Bigg Boss is premiering on Colors TV. Not even a month in the house has passed but the fights are starting to get uglier now. In the new promo released by the channel on their Instagram handle, contestant Jasmin Bhasin will be seen losing her cool and getting into a fight with co-contestant and singer Rahul Vaidya.

During the task, Jasmin is seen getting irritated with Rahul and throws some stuff on the ground in rage. She can be seen inside the Bigg Boss house lying on the couch and shouting. She was crying and was furiously kicking her legs and flailing her arms in the air.

While crying, Jasmin also asked why Rahul is threatening her to which he responds that he has not given her any threats. This seems to irk Jasmin even more who goes to the red zone and throws something at the singer. Some contestants are trying to calm her down but it seems useless as she cries inconsolably.

Rahul is becoming a part of controversies in the Bigg Boss house. Before this, he nominated Jaan Kumar Sanu by invoking the contentious issue of nepotism.

In another show promo, they are also seen entering a verbal spat after Rahul says, “ladki banna chod” to Jaan. This also results in issues between Nikki Tamboli and Jaan who have shared a good rapport with each other on the show so far. Jaan believes that Nikki was supporting Rahul in the fight between the two singers.

Bigg Boss 14 started premiering on Colors TV from October 3. Almost all the seasons of this reality show have been controversial, with even some physical fights happening on the show.

The show is hosted by Salman Khan who speaks to the contestants every weekend and analyses their performance during the week.