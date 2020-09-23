Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli Prep up for Their Segments Ahead of Premiere Night

Bigg Boss 14 is scheduled to air October 3 onwards. A few behind-the-scenes visuals, which show actors preparing for the big premiere night are doing rounds online. Naagin 4 fame Jasmin Bhasin shared a sneak peek into her makeup session in her Instagram stories. Before she steps on the stage to shoot for her introductory segment, she is getting dolled up by PPE kit clad MUA artists.

South Indian actress Nikki Tamboli also posted a mirror selfie as she gears up for the shoot of her performance act. Take a look at the pictures:

Choreographer Salman Yusuff Khan was also seen posing from his vanity van in the picture shared by him on his Instagram stories, a day back. He was clad in a kerchief mask on the sets of the show. Salman will be donning the dance director hat for the launch episode.

The 14th season of the controversial TV reality show is just a few days away from its debut. New glimpses and promos are surfacing every day, building much excitement among fans ahead of the unveiling date.

Participants and winners of the previous seasons, Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla have shot for this season’s promos. They shared experiences and survival tips in the latest BB edition’s promotional videos.

Just a day back, a BTS clip of BB14 host, Salman Khan shooting for the promo was shared online.

This year, celebrities like Jasmin Bhasin, Sakshi Chopraa, Ribbhu Mehra, Naina Singh, Nishant Singh Malkani, Eijaz Khan, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Sneha Ullal are recurring appearances in probable lists of contestants who are to enter the BB house. The pictures of the swanky sets of the Bigg Boss 14 house were also leaked online.