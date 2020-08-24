Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin, Pavitra Punia Confirmed as Participants?

As Bigg Boss is gearing up for the upcoming season, speculations about the contestants continue to make headlines. Now, as per a report in Times Of India, actresses Jasmin Bhasin and Pavitra Punia have confirmed for participation on the reality show.

A source told the website, “Besides her acting chops, Jasmin has also entertained the audience with her cheerful and lively personality on Khatron Ke Khiladi. We were keen to have her on board and glad that she showed an interest in the offer. She is the first big-ticket celeb on board with us. We have also signed Pavitra for this season. However, certain formalities are yet to be done. Besides other things, all the contestants will undergo multiple rounds of COVID-19 tests. We plan to commence next month.”

Meanwhile, Jasmin has featured in shows like Tashan-E-Ishq, Dil Se Dil Tak and Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji. The actress is currently seen in Khatron ke Khiladi: Made In India. She had also entered the Bigg Boss 13 house as a guest. On the other hand, Pavitra, is currently seen in Baal Veer.

The upcoming season of the reality show, Bigg Boss 14, is expected to kick-start soon after Rohit Shetty's special edition of the stunt reality Khatron ke Khiladi: Made In India show wraps up in September.