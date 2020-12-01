Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin Pitted Against Aly Goni for Eviction, the Former Cries Inconsolably

Bigg Boss 14 will get its four finalist by the end of this week, which is finale week. However, the show will continue post the finale week. The contestants will get evicted from the house over the week.

In the promo of the upcoming episode, one of the two contestants and best friends Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin will be eliminated. The eviction will happen on Tuesday's episode. In the clip, Jasmin is seen crying as Aly tries to make her understand that he came on the show for her and that she must continue. But, Jasmin refuses to play without him. He further tells her that if she loves him she will play and that he wants to see her win.

Meanwhile, in Monday’s episode, Bigg Boss gave the contestants a chance to win Rubina Dilaik’s immunity stone. The contestants had to reveal that one, very personal thing that no one knows about themselves. Lastly, the housemates decided to give the immunity stone to Eijaz Khan, who shared that he was touched inappropriately as a child. He revealed that only his therapist knew about it.

On Weekend Ka Vaar, Pavitra Punia got eliminated from the show on getting fewer votes from the public.