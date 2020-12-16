Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin Should Win, Feels Shehzad Deol

Jasmin Bhasin should win Bigg Boss 14, feels former contestant of the season Shehzad Deol. He adds that after his brief stint in the reality show, people have started recognising him at public places and he has started getting work offers.

"I definitely want to see Jasmin (Bhasin) as the winner because she is like my sister. I think she is one of the genuine contestants in this season's Bigg Boss. She has been in the house since day one, so she definitely deserves to win. Now, there are wild card entries in the show but I personally think that the person who is there since day one should be the winner," said Shehzad.

A few days back, past season contestants Rakhi Sawant, Manu Punjabi, Vikas Gupta, Rahul Mahajan, Kashmera Shah and Arshi Khan entered the Bigg Boss house as challengers. "I think Bigg Boss or any other reality show is like a personality contest and everyone comes there with their own personality. That's why it becomes entertaining for the audience. Some of them entertain the audience in a positive way and some of them entertain the audience in a negative way. When people with different personalities come under one roof, the show becomes entertaining. Makers of the show have been executing it for many years, so they obviously have more knowledge about it."

Talking about his upcoming projects, Shehzad said: "I have just completed shooting two music videos and another one is in the process even as we speak. I am in talks for a web series with a Punjabi channel, too."

Shehzad belongs to Punjab, and asked if regional cinema was ignored, he replied: "I don't think regional films are being ignored in today's day and age. Today, a regional film industry (Punjabi) is on the national front. If you see the way Diljit Dosanjh came out in support of farmers, the entire nation praised him for that. He represents the Punjabi film industry. Kangana Ranaut has countrywide reach but look who is being praised by the people."

He added: "We (Punjab) are a small state but today we have been able to shake the entire nation because we are fighting for a right cause. Similarly, if we make the right content and provide good message then people will definitely watch regional films. The Marathi film industry produced a film like Sairat and the Punjabi film industry has produced films like Carry On Jatta and Jatt & Juliet'. These films did well because they were really good. Wherever you make good content people are going to accept that wholeheartedly."