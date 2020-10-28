Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin’s Best Friend Aly Goni to Enter the House Next Week?

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin’s best friend, actor Aly Goni will reportedly enter the house in the first week of November. Aly was approached for the show earlier as well but due to prior commitments he had turned it down.

A source told Times Of India, “Jasmin is already going strong inside the house and Aly will turn out to be a great ally for her. In fact, both of them will be a strong support system for each other. What makes the prospect even more interesting is the fact that Jasmin and Aly have always been linked with each other. While they have vehemently denied being a couple, their easy going camaraderie and sizzling chemistry have often set tongues wagging.”

Aly has been supporting Jasmin from outside the Bigg Boss house. He was even called ‘Jasmin’s bodyguard’ by the trolls. In response, he had tweeted, “Log bolte hai mein zyada support kar raha hu, bodyguard, and bla bla ... toh suno bacho isse dosti bolo ya pyaar bolo jo bhi! mein aise hi dosti nibhata hu jab nibhane ka time aata hai.. hum jaan bhi dete hai dosti ke liye kya kare hum toh aise hi hai bhaisaab dhanyawadzvz.”

Log bolte hai mein zyada support kar raha hu, bodyguard , and bla bla ... toh suno bacho isse dosti bolo ya pyaar bolo jo bhi! mein aise hi dosti nibhata hu jab nibhane ka time aata hai.. hum jaan bhi dete hai dosti ke liye 💪🏼 kya kare hum toh aise hi hai bhaisaab 🙏🏼 dhanyawad — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) October 17, 2020

Meanwhile, Jasmin has formed a group with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla inside the Bigg Boss house.