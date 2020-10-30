The last episode of Bigg Boss 14 unfolded major drama in the house as Eijaz Khan became the new captain of the house. The audience had also witnessed a big fight between Kavita Kaushik and Eijaz, where she accused him of using her. Later, Eijaz broke down into tears, as he was seen crying his heart out in front Nikki Tamboli.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss also announced first ‘Tabadla’ of the season where candidates were transferred from Red zone to Green zone and vice versa. During the task, contestants had to sit with their backs facing each other in a rotating chair and put their points on why they deserve to stay in the green zone. Nikki and Kavita are put up against each other, where Nikki can be seen saying that Kavita is not as interesting as her and hence she deserved to be in green zone.

The next contestants were Rahul Vaidya and Jasmin Bhasin to stand against each other, where Rahul can be seen blaming Jasmin for exaggerating things and creating unnecessary issues that don’t even exist. Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nishant were also against each other.

In another instance, Jasmin was seen expressing to Shardul that she feels unsafe having Rahul around her. She excused him of physically intimidating her during the previous task. She was also heard saying that she can’t bear his face and don’t want to stay with him in the same house as she is quite disturbed by the incident. Further, Shardul was seen consoling her and saying to stay strong and give Rahul a tough fight.

The highlight of the episode has been shared on social media. Take a look.

It will be interesting to watch who will be nominated this week and who are safe. Those who missed the last episode can watch it on Voot.