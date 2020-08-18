Are Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang Approached for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14?

A couple of promos of Bigg Boss 14, featuring host Salman Khan have already made its way to the Internet. As the show is gearing up for the upcoming season, speculations about the contestants continue to make headlines.

Now, as per a Twitter account, which goes by the name ‘The Khabri’, the makers have reached out to Beyhadh 2 actors Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang for participation. As per the tweet, Jennifer was offered Rs 3 crore to participate in the show. Apparently she has turned down the offer.

Meanwhile, Jennifer’s Beyhadh 2 co-star Shivin is expected to feature in the upcoming season of the reality TV show.

"Confirmed! #JenniferWinget Refused #BB14 offer! His (sic) Manager confirmed! She was getting 3 crores for doing this season. #ShivinNarang Almost confirmed For #BiggBoss14. Last year he refused because of Beyhadh2, Now he is full set to enter #BiggBoss2020 (sic),” read the tweet.

Though the official list of contestants has not been revealed yet. Nia Sharma, Pavitra Punia, Vivian Dsena, Jasmin Bhasin, Avinash Mukherjee, Alisha Panwar, Adhyayan Suman, Aarushi Dutta and Shagun Pandey among others are speculated to be in the show.

Recently, a new promo of Bigg Boss 14 has been dropped by the makers. In the promo, Salman is seen sitting inside an empty theatre. He says, "Manorajan par uthaya 2020 ne sawal, denge uttar manate hue jashn... Ab paltega scene... Kyunki Bigg Boss denge 2020 ko jawab".

Bigg Boss 14 is expected to premiere in September.