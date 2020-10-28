Bigg Boss 14: Karan Patel Supports Jasmin Bhasin, Calls Rahul Vaidya 'Disgusting'

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 14, contestants Jasmin Bhasin and Rahul Vaidya get into a fight during a task. Jasmin’s friend, actor Karan Patel took her side and slammed Rahul for his behaviour.

Bigg Boss announced a task for the contestants to win the captaincy. The contestants have to protect their bags until the end of the task to win. During the task, Rahul targets Jasmin and tries to pull her bag from her. While Jasmin tries her best in protecting her bag, Rahul succeeds in snatching it from her as she falls off the cycle.

Later, Jasmin was seen crying and saying that how people in general consider women weak. On the other hand, Rahul says that he was doing his task and didn’t threaten her physically in any way.

Now, Karan took to Instagram stories and wrote, “One word to describe Rahul Vaidya… disgusting”, “Rahul Vaidya is hands down Bigg Boss 14’s big trash.”

He further wrote, “Rahul Vaidya, beta kabhi mardon pe bhi zor azmaa liya kar, teri galat faimi dur ho jayengi. Jasmin Bhasin you rock!”

Meanwhile, contestants Naina Singh and Jasmin are out from the captaincy race.