Bigg Boss 14: Karan Patel Wishes 'Bhai' Aly Goni as He Enters the House as Wild Card Contestant

Actor Aly Goni, will be entering the Bigg Boss 14 house in the upcoming episode. The channel recently dropped the promo of his entry in the house and meeting his best friend, actress Jasmin Bhasin, who is already a contestant.

Sharing the snippets from the promo, Karan Patel, who is Aly’s good friend and also has been a co-star in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, took to Instagram story and expressed his excitement to see him in the show. “#BiggBoss14 mein ab aayega asli dum. Mere bhai, meri jaan…. @alygoni Wish you all the good luck in the world,” wrote Karan.

Before entering the Bigg Boss house, Aly took to Instagram and shared a picture with Jasmin. “Chal ek baar phir khelte hai. Par iss baar game thoda different hai @jasminbhasin2806 (sic),” Aly wrote alongside the picture on Instagram.

Meanwhile, in the promo, Jasmin can be seen very excited to see her support system in the house and danced with joy.

She later breaks down and Aly asked her why she cried like this. To this, she replied saying this world is not for her. He further said they’re each other’s world. Jasmin can also be seen saying, “Now everything will be mind-blowing.”