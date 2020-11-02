Bigg Boss 14: Kashmera Shah, Srishty Rode Slam Kavita Kaushik for Her Comments on Eijaz Khan

From Kashmera Shah to Priya Malik, a slew of former contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss have lashed out at actress Kavita Kaushik for her comment on Eijaz Khan in the ongoing season 14 of the show.

Kavita had revealed certain unnecessary details about Eijaz during the Weekend Ka War episode. She had shared how Eijaz contacted her during lockdown and asked her to cook for him. She further said Eijaz is not her friend yet she agreed to cook for him because he has no one else.

However, Kavita's remarks have not gone down well with a lot of people.

Actress Kashmera Shah, who participated in the first season of "Bigg Boss", called out Kavita for her behaviour.

"What happened with #EijazKhan probably happened with more than half the planet. I empathise with him @Iamkavitak just made you a top contender for the trophy EK. The sympathy of the world is with you after today's episode ," she tweeted.

Priya Malik is extremely disappointed. "You don't help someone and then make a mockery out of it on national television. #KavitaKaushik was wrong to talk about #EijazKhan's mental health. The words were wrong so was the intent," she wrote.

Actress Srishty Rode said she is proud to be Eijaz's friend. "Unbelievable! My blood boils after seeing today's episode! #EijazKhan is a wonderful human being I'm his co-star have worked with him and I'm his FRIEND," she tweeted.

Actress Pavitra Punia, who is currently inside the Bigg Boss house, termed Kavita's rant against Eijaz as "cheap".

Kavita is a wild card entry who entered the house last week, and has been trying to stay in the limelight ever since she entered the house.