Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik and Nishant Malkani Eliminated in Double Evictions?

On Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar, show’s host superstar Salman Khan did not announce the evicted contestant. He said that eviction will definitely happen but on Monday.

In the promo, Bigg Boss announces that this week will there will be double eviction. The contestants nominated for eviction are Kavita Kaushik, Rubina Dilaik, Nishant Malkani and Jasmin Bhasin. They are currently staying in the red zone. In the double eviction, one contestant will be evicted on the basis of viewer’s votes and the other contestant by the housemates.

Now, according to The Khabri, the two contestants, who will be evicted from the Bigg Boss house in the upcoming episode are Kavita and Nishant. While Nishant will be evicted by the housemates, Kavita will be eliminated on the basis of viewer’s votes.

As per Sources Most of The HMs named #NishantMalkani for Eviction so he was EvictedThen #KavitaKaushik was Out as she received less voted than #JasminBhasin and #RubinaDiliak — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) November 2, 2020

Speaking of Kavita, she entered the house as a wild card contestant in last week. And, on entering she became the captain of the house and caught everyone’s attention. But, steadily lost the spot after some ugly fights. On the other hand, Nishant has not been able to attract attention since day one.

Meanwhile, there will also be a new wild card entry in this week. Aly Goni will be entering the Bigg Boss 14 house.