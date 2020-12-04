News18 Logo

    1-MIN READ

    Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik in No Mood to Give Explanation for Stormy Exit

    Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik in No Mood to Give Explanation for Stormy Exit

    Television actress Kavita Kaushik, who left the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 following a spat with fellow contestant Rubina Dilaik earlier this week, is in no mood to offer explanation for her behaviour.

    Television actress Kavita Kaushik, who left the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 following a spat with fellow contestant Rubina Dilaik earlier this week, is in no mood to offer explanation for her behaviour.

    "Dear youtubers, n those messaging n calling for interviews pls know that if I cared to give more explanations I would've stayed back n not walked out at will, you can go ahead n write or say anything, just if you paint me bad dont just stop at that, make me the devil. cheers!" Kavita tweeted on Friday.

    Kavita stormed out of the house during Wednesday's episode of the show, following a fight with housemate couple Rubina and Abhinav Shukla. Explaining her exit, Kavita had shared on Thursday: "When the players take the game as low as themselves always leave on your 1high."

    Supporting Kavita's decision, actress Kamya Punjabi had tweeted on Thursday: "One needs lot of guts to do that... people die to be in this game n can go till any extend to win it.. u walked out of it. u have created history @Iamkavitak #KavitaKaushik #BB14 @ColorsTV."

    However, TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee found Kavita's behaviour strange. Soon after Kavita's exit, Devoleena tweeted: "Something is really wrong with #kavita.. #rubina shared personal thing as per the task.. What was she doing then?? Wasn't it personal whatever she shared..Nobody is talking about that task but #kavita.. #BB14."

