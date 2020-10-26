Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik Locks Horns with Pavitra Punia on First Day of Her Captaincy

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, wild card contestant Kavita Kaushik, who became the captain of the house on entering, will be seen locking horns with co-contestant Pavitra Punia.

In the clip, Shardul Pandit, also a wild card contestant, is about to go in the smoking room and Kavita stops him and tells him that as Pavitra is already using the room he cannot go until she comes out. Shardul objects and says that he has asked Pavitra about using the room at the time as she is. Kavita tells him straight off that, “Pavitra is not Bigg Boss.”

Pavitra then tells Kavita not to teach her as she has just come in the house. Kavita gets into a fight with her and tells the other contestants that, “aise logon ko mein apne ghar ke bahar rakhti hun (I keep such people out of my house).”

On Weekend Ka Vaar, after host Salman Khan introduced the three new contestants he asked the old contestants to pick one new contestant, who should be going in the red zone. While four votes were for Naina Singh and four for Shardul, there was only one vote for Kavita.

Naina and Shardul were not put in the red zone and Kavita was announced as the captain of the house.