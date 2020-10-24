Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik, Naina Singh Make Wild Card Entry, Watch Promo

After much speculation, Bigg Boss 14 makers have finally revealed that TV actors Kavita Kaushik and Naina Singh will make wild card entry into the house tonight. The makers released the promo of Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan a while back, unveiling the names of two wild card entrants. In the promo, we see Kavita and Naina shake a leg on the song 'Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo'. Check out the teaser here:

Kavita Kaushik is best known for her portrayal of an outspoken cop Chandramukhi Chautala on a TV sitcom F.I.R., a role that established her career and made her a household name. While Naina was last seen on Ekta Kapoor's Kumkum Bhagya. She is also the winner of Splitsvilla 10.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will expose Jaan Kumar Sanu's "true colours" in front of all the housemates tonight. And it seems Nikki will cut all the ties with Jaan after this shocking revelation.