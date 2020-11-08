Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik Re-enters House, Celebrity Panel Decides Her Entry

In the latest Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Kavita Kaushik, who had entered the house as a wild card contestant and got evicted within a week, took re-entry. Kavita’s entry was decided by a celebrity panel.

The celebrity panel included actors Surbhi Chandna, Arti Singh, Kamya Panjabi and Vindu Dara Singh. Just a day before her eviction, Kavita had revealed some unnecessary details about her bond with Eijaz Khan. She had talked about his depression and how she helped him by promoting his project, and cooking food for him during the lockdown. These details did not go down well with the viewers and also the housemates. Even the show’s host superstar Salman Khan told her such information was not required.

The next day, the actress was evicted on receiving least votes by the public. When the panelists asked her about all these, she answered, “Ye jo Eijaz ka behaviour hai wo mujhe hurt kar raha hai, ye obsessive nature, ye baat na sunna (Eijaz's behavior hurts me. His obsessive nature and him not listening to others).” She added that Eijaz keeps saying “mujhe nahi sunna, ye aapka opinion hai aur ye mera opinion hai. Mujhe koi fark nahi padta (I don't want to listen. This is my opinion and that is yours. I don't care).”

She also said that she had not thought about revealing all those things, but it was due to the humiliation that she had felt. Lastly, the panel decided to put her back in the Bigg Boss 14 house.