Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik Storms Out of Show, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin Also Evicted

On Tuesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14, contestants Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin lost the task and either one of the two will get eliminated in tonight’s episode. Bigg Boss asked the two to mutually decide who should leave the show.

In a promo clip, the two best friends can be seen convincing each other to stay in the game. They are heard telling each other that they can’t play without the other one. And, according to The Khabri, Aly will get eliminated and Jasmin will stay back in the game.

Now, in a new tweet The Khabri breaks it that after Aly, Kavita Kaushik will get eliminated and following her, Jasmin will be going out. “Its Confirmed #JasminBhasin is also out of the house after #KavitaKaushik and #AlyGoni (sic),” reads the tweet.

Its Confirmed#JasminBhasin is also out of the house after #KavitaKaushik and #AlyGoni — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) December 2, 2020

Also, in a viral clip from the upcoming episode, Rubina Dilaik and Kavita can be seen getting into an ugly war of words. Where Kavita warns Rubina to meet her outside the Bigg Boss house and is also heard saying, “Tumhare pati ki sachayi tumhe pata nahi hai (You don’t your husband’s truth).” And, Kavita can be seen walking out of the house. Rubina shouts that don’t come back.

As per new twist in the show, only four contestants will make it till the week’s end and rest will get evicted one by one over the week.